Eastside Distilling Inc. (EAST) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for EAST is 1.75. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for EAST is $18.00, which is $14.26 above the current price. The public float for EAST is 0.76M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.67% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EAST on June 19, 2023 was 167.59K shares.

EAST) stock’s latest price update

Eastside Distilling Inc. (NASDAQ: EAST)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.77 in comparison to its previous close of 3.67, however, the company has experienced a 11.87% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

EAST’s Market Performance

Eastside Distilling Inc. (EAST) has experienced a 11.87% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -5.08% drop in the past month, and a -28.95% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 43.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 17.53% for EAST. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.10% for EAST’s stock, with a -30.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

EAST Trading at -5.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EAST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 43.59%, as shares surge +3.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EAST rose by +11.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.79. In addition, Eastside Distilling Inc. saw -18.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EAST starting from FINNSSON ERIC J., who sale 35,000 shares at the price of $0.65 back on Aug 22. After this action, FINNSSON ERIC J. now owns 62,013 shares of Eastside Distilling Inc., valued at $22,750 using the latest closing price.

FINNSSON ERIC J., the Director of Eastside Distilling Inc., sale 35,100 shares at $0.55 during a trade that took place back on Aug 19, which means that FINNSSON ERIC J. is holding 97,013 shares at $19,312 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EAST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-47.48 for the present operating margin

+7.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Eastside Distilling Inc. stands at -117.16. Equity return is now at value -398.90, with -61.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.51.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Eastside Distilling Inc. (EAST) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.