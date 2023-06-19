EastGroup Properties Inc. (EGP) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for EastGroup Properties Inc. (NYSE: EGP) is above average at 45.20x. The 36-month beta value for EGP is also noteworthy at 0.94. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for EGP is $179.15, which is $4.51 above than the current price. The public float for EGP is 42.93M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.87% of that float. The average trading volume of EGP on June 19, 2023 was 246.52K shares.

EastGroup Properties Inc. (NYSE: EGP)’s stock price has increased by 0.25 compared to its previous closing price of 174.21. However, the company has seen a 2.79% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

EGP’s Market Performance

EGP’s stock has risen by 2.79% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 7.06% and a quarterly rise of 10.14%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.64% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.95% for EastGroup Properties Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.83% for EGP’s stock, with a 9.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EGP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EGP stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for EGP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EGP in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $195 based on the research report published on June 13th of the current year 2023.

EGP Trading at 5.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EGP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.64%, as shares surge +7.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EGP rose by +2.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $167.19. In addition, EastGroup Properties Inc. saw 17.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EGP starting from EAVES HAYDEN C III, who sale 638 shares at the price of $163.41 back on Apr 27. After this action, EAVES HAYDEN C III now owns 7,540 shares of EastGroup Properties Inc., valued at $104,259 using the latest closing price.

Dunbar Richard Reid, the Senior Vice President of EastGroup Properties Inc., sale 1,000 shares at $152.69 during a trade that took place back on Dec 07, which means that Dunbar Richard Reid is holding 16,842 shares at $152,687 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EGP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+37.47 for the present operating margin

+40.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for EastGroup Properties Inc. stands at +38.22. The total capital return value is set at 5.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.55. Equity return is now at value 8.40, with 4.20 for asset returns.

Based on EastGroup Properties Inc. (EGP), the company’s capital structure generated 96.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.19. Total debt to assets is 46.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 90.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 23.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.13.

Conclusion

In summary, EastGroup Properties Inc. (EGP) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.