Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.’s (EGLE) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

The stock of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (EGLE) has seen a 4.76% increase in the past week, with a 5.27% gain in the past month, and a 0.07% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.99% for EGLE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.76% for EGLE’s stock, with a simple moving average of -7.00% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NYSE: EGLE) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NYSE: EGLE) is 3.72x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for EGLE is 1.30. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (EGLE) is $65.90, which is $20.79 above the current market price. The public float for EGLE is 12.74M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.36% of that float. On June 19, 2023, EGLE’s average trading volume was 263.42K shares.

EGLE) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NYSE: EGLE) has increased by 0.49 when compared to last closing price of 45.09.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.76% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EGLE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EGLE stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for EGLE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EGLE in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $62 based on the research report published on September 30th of the previous year 2022.

EGLE Trading at 3.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EGLE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.97%, as shares surge +4.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EGLE rose by +4.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.54. In addition, Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. saw -9.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EGLE starting from Knowles Justin A., who purchase 1,700 shares at the price of $47.27 back on Mar 21. After this action, Knowles Justin A. now owns 5,842 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc., valued at $80,359 using the latest closing price.

Knowles Justin A., the Director of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc., sale 1,700 shares at $47.24 during a trade that took place back on Mar 21, which means that Knowles Justin A. is holding 4,142 shares at $80,308 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EGLE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.60 for the present operating margin

+40.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. stands at +34.45. The total capital return value is set at 22.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch 23.51. Equity return is now at value 24.60, with 16.10 for asset returns.

Based on Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (EGLE), the company’s capital structure generated 43.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.51. Total debt to assets is 29.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 35.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 23.69 and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.03.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (EGLE) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.