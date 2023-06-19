Dorman Products Inc. (DORM) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ: DORM) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 28.62x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.56. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Dorman Products Inc. (DORM) by analysts is $106.75, which is $23.2 above the current market price. The public float for DORM is 26.07M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.58% of that float. On June 19, 2023, the average trading volume of DORM was 93.88K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

DORM) stock’s latest price update

Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ: DORM) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.33 in relation to its previous close of 84.68. However, the company has experienced a -0.48% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

DORM’s Market Performance

DORM’s stock has fallen by -0.48% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -4.42% and a quarterly rise of 1.93%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.56% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.13% for Dorman Products Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.16% for DORM’s stock, with a -3.22% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DORM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DORM stocks, with MKM Partners repeating the rating for DORM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DORM in the upcoming period, according to MKM Partners is $129 based on the research report published on May 19th of the previous year 2022.

DORM Trading at -1.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DORM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.56%, as shares sank -3.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DORM fell by -0.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $84.38. In addition, Dorman Products Inc. saw 3.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DORM starting from Luftig Eric, who purchase 293 shares at the price of $84.78 back on May 03. After this action, Luftig Eric now owns 4,734 shares of Dorman Products Inc., valued at $24,842 using the latest closing price.

BERMAN STEVEN L, the Executive Chairman of Dorman Products Inc., sale 3,616 shares at $90.62 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that BERMAN STEVEN L is holding 996,764 shares at $327,675 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DORM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.87 for the present operating margin

+32.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dorman Products Inc. stands at +7.01. The total capital return value is set at 10.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.32. Equity return is now at value 9.00, with 4.50 for asset returns.

Based on Dorman Products Inc. (DORM), the company’s capital structure generated 81.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.87. Total debt to assets is 36.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 55.69. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.85 and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.87.

Conclusion

To sum up, Dorman Products Inc. (DORM) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.