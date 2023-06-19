Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. (DFIN) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. (NYSE: DFIN) has decreased by -2.76 when compared to last closing price of 46.68.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -2.58% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. (NYSE: DFIN) Right Now?

Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. (NYSE: DFIN) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for DFIN is 1.67. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for DFIN is $48.33, which is $2.94 above the current price. The public float for DFIN is 27.93M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.36% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DFIN on June 19, 2023 was 171.16K shares.

DFIN’s Market Performance

DFIN’s stock has seen a -2.58% decrease for the week, with a -1.86% drop in the past month and a 24.46% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.30% for Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.41% for DFIN’s stock, with a simple moving average of 10.94% for the last 200 days.

DFIN Trading at 2.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DFIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.48%, as shares sank -1.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DFIN fell by -2.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.55. In addition, Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. saw 17.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DFIN starting from Reiners Jennifer B, who sale 1,030 shares at the price of $44.86 back on Jun 05. After this action, Reiners Jennifer B now owns 47,693 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc., valued at $46,206 using the latest closing price.

Simcoe Capital Management, LLC, the 10% Owner of Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc., sale 212,696 shares at $42.66 during a trade that took place back on May 08, which means that Simcoe Capital Management, LLC is holding 115,435 shares at $9,073,526 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DFIN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.31 for the present operating margin

+50.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. stands at +12.30. The total capital return value is set at 27.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch 19.01. Equity return is now at value 27.50, with 10.60 for asset returns.

Based on Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. (DFIN), the company’s capital structure generated 67.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.15. Total debt to assets is 25.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 61.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.60 and the total asset turnover is 0.94. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.02.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. (DFIN) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.