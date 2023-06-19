Dolby Laboratories Inc. (DLB) Stock Faces 1.42% Weekly Volatility

In the past week, DLB stock has gone up by 1.07%, with a monthly gain of 0.73% and a quarterly surge of 4.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.42%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.49% for Dolby Laboratories Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.15% for DLB stock, with a simple moving average of 9.46% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Dolby Laboratories Inc. (NYSE: DLB) Right Now?

Dolby Laboratories Inc. (NYSE: DLB) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for DLB is at 0.99. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for DLB is $92.50, which is $9.02 above the current market price. The public float for DLB is 58.83M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.56% of that float. The average trading volume for DLB on June 19, 2023 was 329.11K shares.

DLB) stock’s latest price update

Dolby Laboratories Inc. (NYSE: DLB)’s stock price has decreased by -0.28 compared to its previous closing price of 84.22. However, the company has seen a 1.07% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

DLB Trading at 0.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DLB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.42%, as shares surge +0.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DLB rose by +1.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $83.06. In addition, Dolby Laboratories Inc. saw 19.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DLB starting from YEAMAN KEVIN J, who sale 27,090 shares at the price of $84.83 back on Jun 13. After this action, YEAMAN KEVIN J now owns 51,879 shares of Dolby Laboratories Inc., valued at $2,298,085 using the latest closing price.

YEAMAN KEVIN J, the President and CEO of Dolby Laboratories Inc., sale 9,030 shares at $83.65 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that YEAMAN KEVIN J is holding 51,879 shares at $755,351 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DLB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.33 for the present operating margin

+88.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dolby Laboratories Inc. stands at +14.68. The total capital return value is set at 8.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.46. Equity return is now at value 10.40, with 8.70 for asset returns.

Based on Dolby Laboratories Inc. (DLB), the company’s capital structure generated 2.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.22. Total debt to assets is 1.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.64.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.00 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.72.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Dolby Laboratories Inc. (DLB) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.