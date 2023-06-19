Disc Medicine Opco Inc (IRON) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Disc Medicine Opco Inc (IRON) by analysts is $60.89, which is $10.33 above the current market price. The public float for IRON is 19.16M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.54% of that float. On June 19, 2023, the average trading volume of IRON was 150.79K shares.

IRON) stock’s latest price update

Disc Medicine Opco Inc (NASDAQ: IRON) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.54 compared to its previous closing price of 48.67. However, the company has seen a gain of 8.16% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

IRON’s Market Performance

Disc Medicine Opco Inc (IRON) has experienced a 8.16% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 45.14% rise in the past month, and a 127.11% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.20% for IRON. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 26.08% for IRON’s stock, with a simple moving average of 121.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IRON

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IRON stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for IRON by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for IRON in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $75 based on the research report published on June 09th of the current year 2023.

IRON Trading at 49.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IRON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.04%, as shares surge +47.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +122.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IRON rose by +8.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +212.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.99. In addition, Disc Medicine Opco Inc saw 148.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IRON starting from AI DMI LLC, who purchase 434,783 shares at the price of $23.00 back on Feb 15. After this action, AI DMI LLC now owns 3,141,759 shares of Disc Medicine Opco Inc, valued at $10,000,009 using the latest closing price.

Ashiya Mona, the Director of Disc Medicine Opco Inc, purchase 108,696 shares at $23.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 15, which means that Ashiya Mona is holding 1,196,825 shares at $2,500,008 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IRON

Equity return is now at value -35.00, with -32.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.79.

Conclusion

To sum up, Disc Medicine Opco Inc (IRON) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.