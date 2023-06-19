Despegar.com Corp. (DESP) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Despegar.com Corp. (NYSE: DESP) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.68 in relation to its previous close of 7.13. However, the company has experienced a -0.43% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Despegar.com Corp. (NYSE: DESP) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for DESP is 1.94. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for DESP is $10.50, which is $1.11 above the current price. The public float for DESP is 55.22M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.15% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DESP on June 19, 2023 was 241.13K shares.

DESP’s Market Performance

The stock of Despegar.com Corp. (DESP) has seen a -0.43% decrease in the past week, with a 18.81% rise in the past month, and a 37.99% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.72% for DESP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.18% for DESP stock, with a simple moving average of 15.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DESP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DESP stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for DESP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DESP in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $12 based on the research report published on August 26th of the previous year 2022.

DESP Trading at 17.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DESP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.42%, as shares surge +13.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DESP fell by -0.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.64. In addition, Despegar.com Corp. saw 36.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DESP

Equity return is now at value 33.80, with -4.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Despegar.com Corp. (DESP) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.