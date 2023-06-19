Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 1.18.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE) is $5.50, which is $4.33 above the current market price. The public float for DARE is 83.16M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.41% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DARE on June 19, 2023 was 191.29K shares.

DARE) stock’s latest price update

Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ: DARE)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.04 in comparison to its previous close of 0.96, however, the company has experienced a -3.06% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

DARE’s Market Performance

DARE’s stock has fallen by -3.06% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -7.77% and a quarterly drop of -3.06%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.07% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.72% for Dare Bioscience Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.39% for DARE’s stock, with a -6.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

DARE Trading at -4.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DARE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.07%, as shares sank -6.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DARE fell by -3.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9901. In addition, Dare Bioscience Inc. saw 14.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DARE

Equity return is now at value -162.20, with -69.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.