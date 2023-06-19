CuriosityStream Inc. (CURI) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ: CURI)’s stock price has plunge by 13.47relation to previous closing price of 0.95. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 36.36% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ: CURI) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.83.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for CuriosityStream Inc. (CURI) is $2.41, which is $1.33 above the current market price. The public float for CURI is 28.07M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.13% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CURI on June 19, 2023 was 129.44K shares.

CURI’s Market Performance

CURI’s stock has seen a 36.36% increase for the week, with a 14.04% rise in the past month and a -20.00% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.79% for CuriosityStream Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 20.16% for CURI stock, with a simple moving average of -19.52% for the last 200 days.

CURI Trading at 9.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CURI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.52%, as shares surge +19.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CURI rose by +36.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9074. In addition, CuriosityStream Inc. saw -5.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CURI starting from HENDRICKS JOHN S, who sale 2,899 shares at the price of $1.03 back on Apr 21. After this action, HENDRICKS JOHN S now owns 645,357 shares of CuriosityStream Inc., valued at $2,986 using the latest closing price.

HENDRICKS JOHN S, the Director of CuriosityStream Inc., sale 8,500 shares at $1.04 during a trade that took place back on Apr 20, which means that HENDRICKS JOHN S is holding 648,256 shares at $8,840 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CURI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-66.22 for the present operating margin

+33.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for CuriosityStream Inc. stands at -65.24. Equity return is now at value -34.80, with -25.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.25.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, CuriosityStream Inc. (CURI) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.