Cue Biopharma Inc. (CUE) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 1.96. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Cue Biopharma Inc. (CUE) by analysts is $10.00, which is $5.98 above the current market price. The public float for CUE is 33.49M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.18% of that float. On June 19, 2023, the average trading volume of CUE was 243.33K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

CUE) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: CUE) has surged by 3.88 when compared to previous closing price of 3.87, but the company has seen a 8.36% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CUE’s Market Performance

CUE’s stock has risen by 8.36% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -0.74% and a quarterly rise of 32.24%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.10% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.21% for Cue Biopharma Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.56% for CUE stock, with a simple moving average of 21.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CUE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CUE stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for CUE by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CUE in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $7 based on the research report published on November 21st of the previous year 2022.

CUE Trading at 1.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CUE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.10%, as shares surge +0.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CUE rose by +8.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +43.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.92. In addition, Cue Biopharma Inc. saw 41.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CUE starting from Kiener Peter A, who sale 9,325 shares at the price of $3.28 back on Mar 23. After this action, Kiener Peter A now owns 357 shares of Cue Biopharma Inc., valued at $30,586 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CUE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4296.52 for the present operating margin

-45.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cue Biopharma Inc. stands at -4257.09. Equity return is now at value -89.70, with -62.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.68.

Conclusion

To sum up, Cue Biopharma Inc. (CUE) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.