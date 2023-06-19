CSG Systems International Inc. (CSGS) Stock Experiences 3.51% Monthly Change

The stock of CSG Systems International Inc. (CSGS) has seen a 1.36% increase in the past week, with a 3.51% gain in the past month, and a -1.84% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.32% for CSGS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.40% for CSGS’s stock, with a -9.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in CSG Systems International Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGS) Right Now?

CSG Systems International Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.88. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for CSG Systems International Inc. (CSGS) is $67.60, which is $16.92 above the current market price. The public float for CSGS is 30.63M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.81% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CSGS on June 19, 2023 was 174.42K shares.

CSGS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of CSG Systems International Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGS) has jumped by 0.38 compared to previous close of 50.49. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.36% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CSGS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CSGS stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for CSGS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CSGS in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $65 based on the research report published on April 04th of the current year 2023.

CSGS Trading at -0.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CSGS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.94%, as shares surge +3.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CSGS rose by +1.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.57. In addition, CSG Systems International Inc. saw -11.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CSGS starting from Kennedy Kenneth M, who sale 9,000 shares at the price of $49.06 back on May 17. After this action, Kennedy Kenneth M now owns 185,466 shares of CSG Systems International Inc., valued at $441,513 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CSGS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.61 for the present operating margin

+45.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for CSG Systems International Inc. stands at +4.04. The total capital return value is set at 14.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.17. Equity return is now at value 16.30, with 4.50 for asset returns.

Based on CSG Systems International Inc. (CSGS), the company’s capital structure generated 137.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.83. Total debt to assets is 36.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 120.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.54 and the total asset turnover is 0.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.45.

Conclusion

To put it simply, CSG Systems International Inc. (CSGS) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.