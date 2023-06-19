Crane Company (CR) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

The volatility ratio for the week is 2.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.06% for CR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.75% for CR stock, with a simple moving average of 6.61% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Crane Company (NYSE: CR) Right Now?

Crane Company (NYSE: CR) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50x that is above its average ratio. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CR is $100.25, which is $19.32 above the current price. The public float for CR is 56.16M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.16% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CR on June 19, 2023 was 420.57K shares.

CR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Crane Company (NYSE: CR) has surged by 1.80 when compared to previous closing price of 79.50, but the company has seen a 0.30% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/25/22 that AMC, IBM, Microsoft, GE: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Analysts’ Opinion of CR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CR stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for CR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CR in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $90 based on the research report published on April 04th of the current year 2023.

CR Trading at 6.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.96%, as shares surge +8.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CR rose by +0.30%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $76.85. In addition, Crane Company saw 12.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CR starting from MITCHELL MAX H, who sale 37,495 shares at the price of $76.48 back on May 15. After this action, MITCHELL MAX H now owns 322,628 shares of Crane Company, valued at $2,867,684 using the latest closing price.

Switter Edward S, the V.P. Treasury & Tax of Crane Company, sale 49,409 shares at $119.88 during a trade that took place back on Feb 28, which means that Switter Edward S is holding 25,174 shares at $5,923,151 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.54 for the present operating margin

+35.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Crane Company stands at +9.82.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Crane Company (CR) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.