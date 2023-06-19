Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: CWCO) has decreased by -1.01 when compared to last closing price of 22.68. Despite this, the company has experienced a 3.03% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 12/21/22 that 3M will stop making harmful PFAS found in hundreds of household items — what are ‘forever chemicals’?

Is It Worth Investing in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: CWCO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: CWCO) is above average at 35.13x. The 36-month beta value for CWCO is also noteworthy at 0.25. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for CWCO is $24.00, which is $1.55 above than the current price. The public float for CWCO is 14.48M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.60% of that float. The average trading volume of CWCO on June 19, 2023 was 81.75K shares.

CWCO’s Market Performance

CWCO stock saw an increase of 3.03% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 22.08% and a quarterly increase of 54.51%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.71%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.36% for Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.00% for CWCO’s stock, with a 36.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CWCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CWCO stocks, with Janney repeating the rating for CWCO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CWCO in the upcoming period, according to Janney is $24 based on the research report published on June 07th of the current year 2023.

CWCO Trading at 20.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CWCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.71%, as shares surge +18.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CWCO rose by +3.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.58. In addition, Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. saw 51.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CWCO starting from Whittaker Raymond, who sale 8,000 shares at the price of $17.77 back on Sep 09. After this action, Whittaker Raymond now owns 4,815 shares of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd., valued at $142,160 using the latest closing price.

FLOWERS CLARENCE B., the Director of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd., sale 3,430 shares at $16.46 during a trade that took place back on Sep 08, which means that FLOWERS CLARENCE B. is holding 300,476 shares at $56,458 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CWCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.87 for the present operating margin

+32.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stands at +8.74. Equity return is now at value 5.00, with 4.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.09.

Conclusion

In summary, Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.