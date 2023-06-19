comScore Inc.’s (SCOR) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

In the past week, SCOR stock has gone up by 2.24%, with a monthly gain of 7.37% and a quarterly plunge of -20.87%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.26%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.82% for comScore Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.97% for SCOR’s stock, with a -28.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in comScore Inc. (NASDAQ: SCOR) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.14. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for comScore Inc. (SCOR) by analysts is $2.17, which is $1.26 above the current market price. The public float for SCOR is 75.23M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.69% of that float. On June 19, 2023, the average trading volume of SCOR was 269.72K shares.

SCOR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of comScore Inc. (NASDAQ: SCOR) has increased by 5.73 when compared to last closing price of 0.86.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.24% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/25/21 that Comscore Names New CFO as It Looks to Boost Revenue

Analysts’ Opinion of SCOR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SCOR stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for SCOR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SCOR in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $4.50 based on the research report published on August 10th of the previous year 2021.

SCOR Trading at -5.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SCOR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.26%, as shares sank -0.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SCOR rose by +2.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9186. In addition, comScore Inc. saw -21.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SCOR starting from LIVEK WILLIAM PAUL, who purchase 175,642 shares at the price of $0.98 back on May 19. After this action, LIVEK WILLIAM PAUL now owns 3,623,261 shares of comScore Inc., valued at $172,129 using the latest closing price.

LIVEK WILLIAM PAUL, the Director of comScore Inc., purchase 124,358 shares at $0.88 during a trade that took place back on May 18, which means that LIVEK WILLIAM PAUL is holding 3,447,619 shares at $109,435 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SCOR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.01 for the present operating margin

+36.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for comScore Inc. stands at -17.68. The total capital return value is set at -5.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch -15.78. Equity return is now at value -52.20, with -13.80 for asset returns.

Based on comScore Inc. (SCOR), the company’s capital structure generated 16.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.45. Total debt to assets is 9.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 32.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.63.

Conclusion

To sum up, comScore Inc. (SCOR) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.