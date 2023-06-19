Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGEN) has plunged by -2.19 when compared to previous closing price of 1.37, but the company has seen a 2.29% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGEN) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for CGEN is at 2.73. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CGEN is $5.75, which is $4.41 above the current market price. The public float for CGEN is 81.78M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.07% of that float. The average trading volume for CGEN on June 19, 2023 was 432.99K shares.

CGEN’s Market Performance

CGEN stock saw an increase of 2.29% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 74.23% and a quarterly increase of 97.03%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.25%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.91% for Compugen Ltd. (CGEN). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 22.49% for CGEN’s stock, with a 57.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CGEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CGEN stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for CGEN by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for CGEN in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $2 based on the research report published on August 05th of the previous year 2022.

CGEN Trading at 61.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CGEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.25%, as shares surge +76.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +103.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CGEN rose by +2.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1229. In addition, Compugen Ltd. saw 87.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CGEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-471.65 for the present operating margin

+80.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for Compugen Ltd. stands at -449.25. The total capital return value is set at -37.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch -35.91. Equity return is now at value -42.00, with -34.30 for asset returns.

Based on Compugen Ltd. (CGEN), the company’s capital structure generated 2.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.42. Total debt to assets is 2.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.69. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 29.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.23.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.