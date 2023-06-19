Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. (CVGI) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

The stock of Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. (CVGI) has seen a -2.59% decrease in the past week, with a -2.30% drop in the past month, and a 47.81% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.17% for CVGI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.20% for CVGI’s stock, with a 37.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CVGI) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 2.93.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for CVGI is 31.69M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.47% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CVGI on June 19, 2023 was 266.49K shares.

CVGI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CVGI) has plunged by -2.59 when compared to previous closing price of 10.03, but the company has seen a -2.59% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/16/22 that Rivian Warns About Dispute With Seat Supplier

Analysts’ Opinion of CVGI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CVGI stocks, with Noble Capital Markets repeating the rating for CVGI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CVGI in the upcoming period, according to Noble Capital Markets is $10 based on the research report published on December 01st of the previous year 2022.

CVGI Trading at 9.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CVGI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.37%, as shares sank -2.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +42.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CVGI fell by -2.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +46.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.08. In addition, Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. saw 43.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CVGI starting from Cheung Chung Kin, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $7.13 back on Mar 13. After this action, Cheung Chung Kin now owns 43,742 shares of Commercial Vehicle Group Inc., valued at $35,650 using the latest closing price.

Cheung Chung Kin, the EVP & CFO of Commercial Vehicle Group Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $7.45 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that Cheung Chung Kin is holding 38,742 shares at $37,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CVGI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.93 for the present operating margin

+9.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. stands at -2.24. The total capital return value is set at 8.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.18. Equity return is now at value -13.20, with -3.40 for asset returns.

Based on Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. (CVGI), the company’s capital structure generated 149.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.93. Total debt to assets is 38.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 134.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.00 and the total asset turnover is 2.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.93.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. (CVGI) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.