Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (COEP) Stock Faces 15.99% Weekly Volatility

The stock of Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (COEP) has seen a 17.38% increase in the past week, with a 3.47% gain in the past month, and a 33.58% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.85% for COEP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.02% for COEP’s stock, with a -49.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: COEP) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (COEP) by analysts is $5.00, which is $3.21 above the current market price. The public float for COEP is 13.04M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.09% of that float. On June 19, 2023, the average trading volume of COEP was 459.31K shares.

COEP) stock’s latest price update

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: COEP)’s stock price has gone decline by 0.00 in comparison to its previous close of 1.79, however, the company has experienced a 17.38% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

COEP Trading at 14.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COEP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.99%, as shares sank -2.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COEP rose by +17.38%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8065. In addition, Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. saw 16.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for COEP

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.16.

Conclusion

To sum up, Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (COEP) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.