Clarus Corporation (CLAR) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

In the past week, CLAR stock has gone down by -6.74%, with a monthly decline of -9.28% and a quarterly plunge of -10.94%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.52%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.57% for Clarus Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.31% for CLAR’s stock, with a -19.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Clarus Corporation (NASDAQ: CLAR) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for CLAR is also noteworthy at 0.93.

The public float for CLAR is 24.70M, and at present, short sellers hold a 14.10% of that float. The average trading volume of CLAR on June 19, 2023 was 316.33K shares.

CLAR) stock’s latest price update

Clarus Corporation (NASDAQ: CLAR) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.25 in relation to its previous close of 8.00. However, the company has experienced a -6.74% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLAR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CLAR stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for CLAR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CLAR in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $10 based on the research report published on May 03rd of the current year 2023.

CLAR Trading at -9.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.52%, as shares sank -7.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLAR fell by -6.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.44. In addition, Clarus Corporation saw 2.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CLAR starting from SOKOLOW NICOLAS, who purchase 11,000 shares at the price of $8.80 back on May 23. After this action, SOKOLOW NICOLAS now owns 394,244 shares of Clarus Corporation, valued at $96,800 using the latest closing price.

SOKOLOW NICOLAS, the Director of Clarus Corporation, purchase 12,000 shares at $8.82 during a trade that took place back on May 22, which means that SOKOLOW NICOLAS is holding 386,244 shares at $105,816 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CLAR

Equity return is now at value -22.30, with -12.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Clarus Corporation (CLAR) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.