Centrus Energy Corp. (LEU) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Centrus Energy Corp. (AMEX: LEU) has increased by 0.40 when compared to last closing price of 35.26.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 9.97% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Centrus Energy Corp. (AMEX: LEU) Right Now?

Centrus Energy Corp. (AMEX: LEU) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.05. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Centrus Energy Corp. (LEU) is $61.50, which is $26.1 above the current market price. The public float for LEU is 12.29M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.68% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LEU on June 19, 2023 was 145.31K shares.

LEU’s Market Performance

LEU stock saw an increase of 9.97% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 12.45% and a quarterly increase of 7.08%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.80%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.67% for Centrus Energy Corp. (LEU). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.12% for LEU’s stock, with a simple moving average of -4.50% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LEU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LEU stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for LEU by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LEU in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $48 based on the research report published on August 08th of the previous year 2022.

LEU Trading at 16.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LEU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.80%, as shares surge +11.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LEU rose by +9.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.76. In addition, Centrus Energy Corp. saw 8.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LEU starting from SCOTT DENNIS JOHN, who sale 12,505 shares at the price of $32.29 back on Apr 03. After this action, SCOTT DENNIS JOHN now owns 0 shares of Centrus Energy Corp., valued at $403,740 using the latest closing price.

Bawabeh Morris, the 10% Owner of Centrus Energy Corp., purchase 25,000 shares at $33.11 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that Bawabeh Morris is holding 1,627,776 shares at $827,740 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LEU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.49 for the present operating margin

+37.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Centrus Energy Corp. stands at +17.26. The total capital return value is set at 183.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch 258.02. Equity return is now at value -74.30, with 9.20 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Centrus Energy Corp. (LEU) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.