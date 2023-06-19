CECO Environmental Corp. (CECO) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ: CECO) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.84 in relation to its previous close of 13.06. However, the company has experienced a 0.69% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ: CECO) Right Now?

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ: CECO) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 27.73x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.34. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for CECO Environmental Corp. (CECO) by analysts is $20.00, which is $6.83 above the current market price. The public float for CECO is 28.70M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.81% of that float. On June 19, 2023, the average trading volume of CECO was 265.08K shares.

CECO’s Market Performance

CECO’s stock has seen a 0.69% increase for the week, with a 10.30% rise in the past month and a -0.53% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.50% for CECO Environmental Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.83% for CECO’s stock, with a 7.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CECO Trading at 7.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CECO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.09%, as shares surge +3.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CECO rose by +0.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.35. In addition, CECO Environmental Corp. saw 12.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CECO starting from Gohr Paul M, who sale 11,880 shares at the price of $14.41 back on Mar 28. After this action, Gohr Paul M now owns 49,203 shares of CECO Environmental Corp., valued at $171,191 using the latest closing price.

Liner David B, the Director of CECO Environmental Corp., purchase 3,000 shares at $13.62 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that Liner David B is holding 118,080 shares at $40,860 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CECO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.61 for the present operating margin

+28.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for CECO Environmental Corp. stands at +4.12. The total capital return value is set at 8.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.77. Equity return is now at value 7.90, with 3.30 for asset returns.

Based on CECO Environmental Corp. (CECO), the company’s capital structure generated 57.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.56. Total debt to assets is 24.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 54.44. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.92. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.64.

Conclusion

To sum up, CECO Environmental Corp. (CECO) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.