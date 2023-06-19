CBIZ Inc. (CBZ) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

CBIZ Inc. (NYSE: CBZ)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.04 in comparison to its previous close of 53.69, however, the company has experienced a 1.47% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in CBIZ Inc. (NYSE: CBZ) Right Now?

CBIZ Inc. (NYSE: CBZ) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.76. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for CBIZ Inc. (CBZ) is $57.50, which is $3.83 above the current market price. The public float for CBZ is 47.72M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.19% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CBZ on June 19, 2023 was 198.13K shares.

CBZ’s Market Performance

The stock of CBIZ Inc. (CBZ) has seen a 1.47% increase in the past week, with a 6.28% rise in the past month, and a 13.90% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.47% for CBZ. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.65% for CBZ’s stock, with a 11.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CBZ Trading at 4.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CBZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.54%, as shares surge +6.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CBZ rose by +1.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.95. In addition, CBIZ Inc. saw 14.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CBZ starting from DIMARTINO JOSEPH S, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $52.35 back on Jun 05. After this action, DIMARTINO JOSEPH S now owns 15,999 shares of CBIZ Inc., valued at $261,748 using the latest closing price.

DIMARTINO JOSEPH S, the Director of CBIZ Inc., sale 4,873 shares at $50.39 during a trade that took place back on May 19, which means that DIMARTINO JOSEPH S is holding 20,999 shares at $245,572 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CBZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.92 for the present operating margin

+15.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for CBIZ Inc. stands at +7.46. The total capital return value is set at 15.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.77. Equity return is now at value 15.90, with 6.20 for asset returns.

Based on CBIZ Inc. (CBZ), the company’s capital structure generated 66.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.94. Total debt to assets is 24.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 61.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.11.

Conclusion

To put it simply, CBIZ Inc. (CBZ) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.