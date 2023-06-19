Casey’s General Stores Inc. (CASY) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Casey’s General Stores Inc. (NASDAQ: CASY)’s stock price has dropped by -1.33 in relation to previous closing price of 222.58. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.67% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 09/08/22 that Casey’s Stock Is Slipping After Earnings. Why It Might Be Time to Buy.

Is It Worth Investing in Casey’s General Stores Inc. (NASDAQ: CASY) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Casey’s General Stores Inc. (NASDAQ: CASY) is above average at 18.44x. The 36-month beta value for CASY is also noteworthy at 0.80. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CASY is $255.09, which is $43.02 above than the current price. The public float for CASY is 37.10M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.29% of that float. The average trading volume of CASY on June 19, 2023 was 248.36K shares.

CASY’s Market Performance

CASY’s stock has seen a 0.67% increase for the week, with a -4.43% drop in the past month and a 6.77% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.95% for Casey’s General Stores Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.56% for CASY’s stock, with a simple moving average of -1.43% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CASY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CASY stocks, with Northcoast repeating the rating for CASY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CASY in the upcoming period, according to Northcoast is $270 based on the research report published on April 14th of the current year 2023.

CASY Trading at -3.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CASY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.58%, as shares sank -4.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CASY rose by +0.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $224.92. In addition, Casey’s General Stores Inc. saw -2.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CASY starting from Spanos Mike, who purchase 454 shares at the price of $220.45 back on Sep 12. After this action, Spanos Mike now owns 454 shares of Casey’s General Stores Inc., valued at $100,084 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CASY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.24 for the present operating margin

+18.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Casey’s General Stores Inc. stands at +2.96. Equity return is now at value 17.00, with 7.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.99.

Conclusion

In summary, Casey’s General Stores Inc. (CASY) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.