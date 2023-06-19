Business First Bancshares Inc. (BFST) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Business First Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: BFST) has increased by 5.28 when compared to last closing price of 16.29.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 8.07% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Business First Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: BFST) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Business First Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: BFST) is above average at 7.06x. The 36-month beta value for BFST is also noteworthy at 0.81. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for BFST is $19.90, which is $2.75 above than the current price. The public float for BFST is 23.56M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.18% of that float. The average trading volume of BFST on June 19, 2023 was 72.82K shares.

BFST’s Market Performance

BFST’s stock has seen a 8.07% increase for the week, with a 17.55% rise in the past month and a 0.41% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.03% for Business First Bancshares Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.32% for BFST’s stock, with a -14.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BFST Trading at 12.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BFST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.85%, as shares surge +14.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BFST rose by +8.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.52. In addition, Business First Bancshares Inc. saw -22.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BFST starting from Day Rick D., who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $14.60 back on May 31. After this action, Day Rick D. now owns 258,336 shares of Business First Bancshares Inc., valued at $29,200 using the latest closing price.

Manning Kathryn, the Chief Risk Officer of Business First Bancshares Inc., purchase 1,400 shares at $14.34 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that Manning Kathryn is holding 12,343 shares at $20,076 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BFST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.48 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Business First Bancshares Inc. stands at +20.49. The total capital return value is set at 8.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.26. Equity return is now at value 12.10, with 1.00 for asset returns.

Based on Business First Bancshares Inc. (BFST), the company’s capital structure generated 99.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.88. Total debt to assets is 9.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 106.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.04.

Conclusion

In summary, Business First Bancshares Inc. (BFST) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.