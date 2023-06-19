Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (BBW) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (BBW) has gone down by -0.49% for the week, with a -5.32% drop in the past month and a -8.72% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.43% for BBW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.05% for BBW’s stock, with a 2.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (NYSE: BBW) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (NYSE: BBW) is 6.25x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BBW is 1.96. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (BBW) is $41.00, which is $20.73 above the current market price. The public float for BBW is 13.23M and currently, short sellers hold a 12.79% of that float. On June 19, 2023, BBW’s average trading volume was 315.98K shares.

The stock of Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (NYSE: BBW) has decreased by -1.84 when compared to last closing price of 20.65.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.49% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BBW Trading at -8.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.75%, as shares sank -7.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBW fell by -0.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.40. In addition, Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. saw -9.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BBW starting from Carrara George, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $20.54 back on Jun 09. After this action, Carrara George now owns 24,073 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc., valued at $61,632 using the latest closing price.

Hurt J. Christopher, the Chief Ops&Experience Officer of Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc., sale 22,930 shares at $23.84 during a trade that took place back on Mar 20, which means that Hurt J. Christopher is holding 77,709 shares at $546,676 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BBW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.37 for the present operating margin

+52.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. stands at +10.25. The total capital return value is set at 31.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch 27.80. Equity return is now at value 46.20, with 18.20 for asset returns.

Based on Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (BBW), the company’s capital structure generated 72.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.07. Total debt to assets is 28.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 49.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 34.57 and the total asset turnover is 1.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.46.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (BBW) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.