Bristow Group Inc. (VTOL) Stock Sees a2.20 Increase

In the past week, VTOL stock has gone up by 7.75%, with a monthly gain of 14.99% and a quarterly surge of 24.11%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.04%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.58% for Bristow Group Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.97% for VTOL’s stock, with a simple moving average of 1.87% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE: VTOL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE: VTOL) is 62.05x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for VTOL is 1.35. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Bristow Group Inc. (VTOL) is $39.50, which is $13.5 above the current market price. The public float for VTOL is 27.35M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.50% of that float. On June 19, 2023, VTOL’s average trading volume was 132.53K shares.

VTOL) stock’s latest price update

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE: VTOL) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 2.20 compared to its previous closing price of 25.44. However, the company has seen a gain of 7.75% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VTOL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VTOL stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for VTOL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VTOL in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $38 based on the research report published on June 16th of the previous year 2022.

VTOL Trading at 12.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VTOL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.04%, as shares surge +14.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VTOL rose by +7.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.47. In addition, Bristow Group Inc. saw -4.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VTOL starting from Solus Alternative Asset Manage, who sale 46,000 shares at the price of $24.68 back on Jun 06. After this action, Solus Alternative Asset Manage now owns 3,675,665 shares of Bristow Group Inc., valued at $1,135,478 using the latest closing price.

Solus Alternative Asset Manage, the 10% Owner of Bristow Group Inc., sale 33,318 shares at $25.35 during a trade that took place back on Jun 05, which means that Solus Alternative Asset Manage is holding 3,721,665 shares at $844,618 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VTOL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.76 for the present operating margin

+16.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bristow Group Inc. stands at -1.33. The total capital return value is set at 2.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.03. Equity return is now at value 1.50, with 0.70 for asset returns.

Based on Bristow Group Inc. (VTOL), the company’s capital structure generated 86.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.31. Total debt to assets is 39.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 76.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.65 and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.02.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Bristow Group Inc. (VTOL) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.