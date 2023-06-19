Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (BRDG) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BRDG)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.62 in comparison to its previous close of 11.13, however, the company has experienced a 2.72% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BRDG) Right Now?

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BRDG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 2.34x compared to its average ratio. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (BRDG) is $15.00, which is $2.55 above the current market price. The public float for BRDG is 29.24M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.99% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BRDG on June 19, 2023 was 178.46K shares.

BRDG’s Market Performance

The stock of Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (BRDG) has seen a 2.72% increase in the past week, with a 21.67% rise in the past month, and a -3.10% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.03% for BRDG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.14% for BRDG’s stock, with a -16.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BRDG Trading at 9.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRDG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.27%, as shares surge +20.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRDG rose by +2.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.22. In addition, Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. saw -9.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BRDG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+61.80 for the present operating margin

+87.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. stands at +4.60. The total capital return value is set at 35.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.22. Equity return is now at value 133.20, with 9.50 for asset returns.

Based on Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (BRDG), the company’s capital structure generated 408.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 80.35. Total debt to assets is 28.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 391.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 76.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.46 and the total asset turnover is 0.48.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (BRDG) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.