BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (BPT) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE: BPT) has increased by 6.31 when compared to last closing price of 5.55. Despite this, the company has experienced a 13.03% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE: BPT) Right Now?

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE: BPT) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 1.69x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.38. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (BPT) by analysts is $12.00, which is -$3.38 below the current market price. The public float for BPT is 21.40M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.36% of that float. On June 19, 2023, the average trading volume of BPT was 280.57K shares.

BPT’s Market Performance

The stock of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (BPT) has seen a 13.03% increase in the past week, with a 12.60% rise in the past month, and a -27.16% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.40% for BPT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 13.33% for BPT stock, with a simple moving average of -44.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BPT stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for BPT by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for BPT in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $49 based on the research report published on February 05th of the previous year 2009.

BPT Trading at -2.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.79%, as shares surge +18.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BPT rose by +13.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.25. In addition, BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust saw -49.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+98.30 for the present operating margin

The net margin for BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust stands at +98.23. The total capital return value is set at 1,415.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1,414.84.

Conclusion

To sum up, BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (BPT) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.