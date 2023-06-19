Bowman Consulting Group Ltd.’s (BWMN) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, BWMN stock has gone up by 8.94%, with a monthly gain of 16.75% and a quarterly surge of 21.11%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.83%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.85% for Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.96% for BWMN’s stock, with a 44.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: BWMN) Right Now?

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: BWMN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 120.58x compared to its average ratio, Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for BWMN is $38.00, which is $4.96 above the current market price. The public float for BWMN is 9.69M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.03% of that float. The average trading volume for BWMN on June 19, 2023 was 66.23K shares.

BWMN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: BWMN) has surged by 6.96 when compared to previous closing price of 30.89, but the company has seen a 8.94% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of BWMN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BWMN stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for BWMN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BWMN in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $18 based on the research report published on June 01st of the previous year 2021.

BWMN Trading at 15.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BWMN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 5.36% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.83%, as shares surge +19.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BWMN rose by +8.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +109.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.76. In addition, Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. saw 51.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BWMN starting from Mulroy Patricia, who sale 2,225 shares at the price of $30.01 back on Jun 12. After this action, Mulroy Patricia now owns 17,242 shares of Bowman Consulting Group Ltd., valued at $66,772 using the latest closing price.

Bruen Michael, the Chief Operating Officer of Bowman Consulting Group Ltd., sale 2,500 shares at $28.62 during a trade that took place back on Jun 08, which means that Bruen Michael is holding 463,023 shares at $71,550 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BWMN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.93 for the present operating margin

+46.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. stands at +1.61. The total capital return value is set at 3.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.03.

Based on Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (BWMN), the company’s capital structure generated 66.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.81. Total debt to assets is 29.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 47.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.00 and the total asset turnover is 1.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.48.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (BWMN) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.