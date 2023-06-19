Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS) has decreased by -1.68 when compared to last closing price of 0.21. Despite this, the company has experienced a 3.50% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for BRQS is at 1.71. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BRQS is 68.44M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.43% of that float. The average trading volume for BRQS on June 19, 2023 was 1.16M shares.

BRQS’s Market Performance

The stock of Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) has seen a 3.50% increase in the past week, with a -6.24% drop in the past month, and a -9.40% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.15% for BRQS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.01% for BRQS’s stock, with a -49.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BRQS Trading at -8.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRQS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.16%, as shares sank -11.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRQS rose by +3.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -82.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2176. In addition, Borqs Technologies Inc. saw 1.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BRQS

Equity return is now at value 392.00, with -72.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.