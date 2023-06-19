Bone Biologics Corporation (BBLG) Stock: A Value Analysis

The public float for BBLG is 0.34M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.06% of that float. On June 19, 2023, BBLG’s average trading volume was 76.87K shares.

BBLG) stock’s latest price update

Bone Biologics Corporation (NASDAQ: BBLG)’s stock price has decreased by -4.27 compared to its previous closing price of 1.64. However, the company has seen a -71.76% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

BBLG’s Market Performance

BBLG’s stock has fallen by -71.76% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -68.77% and a quarterly drop of -78.43%. The volatility ratio for the week is 28.11% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 20.88% for Bone Biologics Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -68.85% for BBLG’s stock, with a -87.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BBLG Trading at -74.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBLG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 28.11%, as shares sank -68.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -81.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBLG fell by -71.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -96.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.8731. In addition, Bone Biologics Corporation saw -75.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BBLG

Equity return is now at value -96.30, with -68.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.33.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Bone Biologics Corporation (BBLG) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.