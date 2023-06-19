BJ’s Restaurants Inc.’s (BJRI) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

The stock of BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (BJRI) has seen a -2.30% decrease in the past week, with a -5.93% drop in the past month, and a 3.79% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.68% for BJRI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.28% for BJRI’s stock, with a 3.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ: BJRI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ: BJRI) is above average at 120.16x. The 36-month beta value for BJRI is also noteworthy at 1.94. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for BJRI is $34.30, which is $3.66 above than the current price. The public float for BJRI is 22.55M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.00% of that float. The average trading volume of BJRI on June 19, 2023 was 312.95K shares.

BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ: BJRI)’s stock price has decreased by -2.92 compared to its previous closing price of 31.56. However, the company has seen a -2.30% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of BJRI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BJRI stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for BJRI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BJRI in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $36 based on the research report published on April 18th of the current year 2023.

BJRI Trading at 0.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BJRI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.54%, as shares sank -8.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BJRI fell by -2.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.22. In addition, BJ’s Restaurants Inc. saw 16.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BJRI starting from Krakower Brian S, who sale 1,170 shares at the price of $32.46 back on May 18. After this action, Krakower Brian S now owns 4,959 shares of BJ’s Restaurants Inc., valued at $37,978 using the latest closing price.

Krakower Brian S, the Chief Information Officer of BJ’s Restaurants Inc., sale 950 shares at $31.08 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that Krakower Brian S is holding 6,129 shares at $29,526 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BJRI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.08 for the present operating margin

+5.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for BJ’s Restaurants Inc. stands at +0.32. The total capital return value is set at 0.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.49. Equity return is now at value 1.80, with 0.60 for asset returns.

Based on BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (BJRI), the company’s capital structure generated 154.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.66. Total debt to assets is 43.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 142.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 44.54 and the total asset turnover is 1.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.42.

Conclusion

In summary, BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (BJRI) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.