Benchmark Electronics Inc. (BHE) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Benchmark Electronics Inc. (NYSE: BHE) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.04 in relation to its previous close of 25.27. However, the company has experienced a 3.06% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Benchmark Electronics Inc. (NYSE: BHE) Right Now?

Benchmark Electronics Inc. (NYSE: BHE) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BHE is 1.06. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for BHE is $33.75, which is $8.47 above the current price. The public float for BHE is 34.61M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.77% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BHE on June 19, 2023 was 210.79K shares.

BHE’s Market Performance

The stock of Benchmark Electronics Inc. (BHE) has seen a 3.06% increase in the past week, with a 15.96% rise in the past month, and a 14.49% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.69% for BHE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.79% for BHE stock, with a simple moving average of -0.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BHE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BHE stocks, with Fox Advisors repeating the rating for BHE by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for BHE in the upcoming period, according to Fox Advisors is $35 based on the research report published on August 24th of the previous year 2022.

BHE Trading at 11.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BHE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.29%, as shares surge +13.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BHE rose by +3.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.05. In addition, Benchmark Electronics Inc. saw -5.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BHE starting from McCreary Jeffrey Stephen, who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $28.87 back on Nov 02. After this action, McCreary Jeffrey Stephen now owns 47,989 shares of Benchmark Electronics Inc., valued at $866,100 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BHE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.40 for the present operating margin

+8.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Benchmark Electronics Inc. stands at +2.36. The total capital return value is set at 7.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.19. Equity return is now at value 6.90, with 3.10 for asset returns.

Based on Benchmark Electronics Inc. (BHE), the company’s capital structure generated 41.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.22. Total debt to assets is 19.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 39.69. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.86 and the total asset turnover is 1.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.21.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Benchmark Electronics Inc. (BHE) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.