Beazer Homes USA Inc. (BZH) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Beazer Homes USA Inc. (NYSE: BZH) is above average at 3.42x, while the 36-month beta value is 2.17.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Beazer Homes USA Inc. (BZH) is $21.67, which is -$0.64 below the current market price. The public float for BZH is 28.90M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.60% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BZH on June 19, 2023 was 284.71K shares.

BZH) stock’s latest price update

Beazer Homes USA Inc. (NYSE: BZH)’s stock price has plunge by -1.46relation to previous closing price of 22.64. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.04% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

BZH’s Market Performance

Beazer Homes USA Inc. (BZH) has experienced a -0.04% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 4.84% rise in the past month, and a 57.00% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.09% for BZH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.22% for BZH’s stock, with a 49.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BZH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BZH stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for BZH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BZH in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $23 based on the research report published on May 10th of the previous year 2022.

BZH Trading at 13.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BZH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.93%, as shares surge +2.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +42.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BZH fell by -0.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +52.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.64. In addition, Beazer Homes USA Inc. saw 74.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BZH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.76 for the present operating margin

+23.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Beazer Homes USA Inc. stands at +9.53. The total capital return value is set at 14.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.02. Equity return is now at value 21.30, with 9.00 for asset returns.

Based on Beazer Homes USA Inc. (BZH), the company’s capital structure generated 105.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.43. Total debt to assets is 44.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 105.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.96. The receivables turnover for the company is 57.13 and the total asset turnover is 1.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.11.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Beazer Homes USA Inc. (BZH) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.