BayCom Corp (BCML) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of BayCom Corp (NASDAQ: BCML) has increased by 9.13 when compared to last closing price of 16.98.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 6.07% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in BayCom Corp (NASDAQ: BCML) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for BayCom Corp (NASDAQ: BCML) is above average at 8.81x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.69.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for BayCom Corp (BCML) is $21.50, which is $2.97 above the current market price. The public float for BCML is 12.18M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.81% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BCML on June 19, 2023 was 38.84K shares.

BCML’s Market Performance

The stock of BayCom Corp (BCML) has seen a 6.07% increase in the past week, with a 18.63% rise in the past month, and a 4.39% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.74% for BCML. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.24% for BCML’s stock, with a simple moving average of 1.59% for the last 200 days.

BCML Trading at 13.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BCML to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.76%, as shares surge +18.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BCML rose by +6.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.80. In addition, BayCom Corp saw -2.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BCML starting from Guarini George J., who purchase 1,050 shares at the price of $17.40 back on Mar 13. After this action, Guarini George J. now owns 27,877 shares of BayCom Corp, valued at $18,270 using the latest closing price.

Guarini George J., the President and CEO of BayCom Corp, purchase 109 shares at $17.37 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that Guarini George J. is holding 131,731 shares at $1,893 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BCML

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.44 for the present operating margin

The net margin for BayCom Corp stands at +22.92. The total capital return value is set at 9.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.19. Equity return is now at value 8.70, with 1.10 for asset returns.

Based on BayCom Corp (BCML), the company’s capital structure generated 28.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.98. Total debt to assets is 3.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 28.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.14.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, BayCom Corp (BCML) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.