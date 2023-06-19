Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (BNED) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for BNED is also noteworthy at 1.99.

The public float for BNED is 39.47M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.39% of that float. The average trading volume of BNED on June 19, 2023 was 319.96K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

BNED) stock’s latest price update

Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (NYSE: BNED)’s stock price has plunge by -4.55relation to previous closing price of 1.32. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 12.50% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

BNED’s Market Performance

Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (BNED) has seen a 12.50% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -14.86% decline in the past month and a -23.64% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.64% for BNED. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.37% for BNED stock, with a simple moving average of -38.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BNED

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BNED stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for BNED by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BNED in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $9 based on the research report published on March 10th of the previous year 2021.

BNED Trading at -12.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BNED to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.05%, as shares sank -14.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BNED rose by +12.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2665. In addition, Barnes & Noble Education Inc. saw -28.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BNED starting from HUSEBY MICHAEL, who purchase 17,500 shares at the price of $1.44 back on Dec 08. After this action, HUSEBY MICHAEL now owns 1,002,408 shares of Barnes & Noble Education Inc., valued at $25,200 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BNED

Equity return is now at value -33.70, with -5.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (BNED) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.