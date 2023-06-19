Banco de Chile (BCH) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, BCH stock has gone down by -1.02%, with a monthly decline of -2.70% and a quarterly surge of 17.34%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.98%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.18% for Banco de Chile The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.48% for BCH stock, with a simple moving average of 6.63% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Banco de Chile (NYSE: BCH) Right Now?

Banco de Chile (NYSE: BCH) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BCH is 0.39. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for BCH is $24.26, which is $0.97 above the current price. The public float for BCH is 212.15M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.13% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BCH on June 19, 2023 was 145.32K shares.

BCH) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Banco de Chile (NYSE: BCH) has increased by 0.24 when compared to last closing price of 21.20. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.02% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of BCH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BCH stocks, with Itau BBA repeating the rating for BCH by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BCH in the upcoming period, according to Itau BBA is $24 based on the research report published on June 02nd of the current year 2023.

BCH Trading at 1.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BCH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.98%, as shares sank -2.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BCH fell by -1.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.32. In addition, Banco de Chile saw 2.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BCH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.75 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Banco de Chile stands at +25.96. The total capital return value is set at 8.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.38. Equity return is now at value 29.60, with 2.50 for asset returns.

Based on Banco de Chile (BCH), the company’s capital structure generated 336.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 77.07. Total debt to assets is 29.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 269.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.51.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Banco de Chile (BCH) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.