Balchem Corporation (BCPC) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ: BCPC) is above average at 44.61x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.72.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Balchem Corporation (BCPC) is $153.33, which is $16.69 above the current market price. The public float for BCPC is 31.87M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.99% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BCPC on June 19, 2023 was 88.27K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

BCPC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ: BCPC) has increased by 0.32 when compared to last closing price of 136.20.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.35% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BCPC’s Market Performance

Balchem Corporation (BCPC) has seen a 2.35% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 10.92% gain in the past month and a 8.63% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.31% for BCPC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.03% for BCPC’s stock, with a 5.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BCPC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BCPC stocks, with Sidoti repeating the rating for BCPC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BCPC in the upcoming period, according to Sidoti is $175 based on the research report published on February 22nd of the previous year 2022.

BCPC Trading at 6.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BCPC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.09%, as shares surge +10.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BCPC rose by +2.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $129.51. In addition, Balchem Corporation saw 11.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BCPC starting from Sestrick Michael Robert, who sale 2,300 shares at the price of $130.36 back on May 02. After this action, Sestrick Michael Robert now owns 5,424 shares of Balchem Corporation, valued at $299,837 using the latest closing price.

Fischer David B, the Director of Balchem Corporation, sale 3,000 shares at $127.01 during a trade that took place back on Mar 20, which means that Fischer David B is holding 17,269 shares at $381,021 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BCPC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.70 for the present operating margin

+29.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Balchem Corporation stands at +11.18. The total capital return value is set at 12.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.83. Equity return is now at value 10.70, with 6.10 for asset returns.

Based on Balchem Corporation (BCPC), the company’s capital structure generated 49.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.93. Total debt to assets is 28.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 48.66. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.64.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.40.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Balchem Corporation (BCPC) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.