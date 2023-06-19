AZZ Inc. (AZZ) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for AZZ Inc. (NYSE: AZZ) is above average at 16.77x. The 36-month beta value for AZZ is also noteworthy at 1.31. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for AZZ is $58.00, which is $18.78 above than the current price. The public float for AZZ is 24.42M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.23% of that float. The average trading volume of AZZ on June 19, 2023 was 100.01K shares.

AZZ) stock’s latest price update

AZZ Inc. (NYSE: AZZ)’s stock price has plunge by -0.48relation to previous closing price of 39.41. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.15% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

AZZ’s Market Performance

AZZ’s stock has fallen by -2.15% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 7.72% and a quarterly rise of 3.07%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.49% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.81% for AZZ Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.24% for AZZ stock, with a simple moving average of -0.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AZZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AZZ stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for AZZ by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for AZZ in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $48 based on the research report published on January 13th of the current year 2023.

AZZ Trading at 3.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AZZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.49%, as shares surge +6.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AZZ fell by -2.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.74. In addition, AZZ Inc. saw -2.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AZZ starting from Lavelle Ken, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $34.68 back on Oct 17. After this action, Lavelle Ken now owns 24,361 shares of AZZ Inc., valued at $69,352 using the latest closing price.

Schlom Philip A, the SVP, Chief Financial Officer of AZZ Inc., purchase 3,000 shares at $34.99 during a trade that took place back on Oct 14, which means that Schlom Philip A is holding 10,212 shares at $104,970 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AZZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.12 for the present operating margin

+20.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for AZZ Inc. stands at +5.01. Equity return is now at value -7.50, with -2.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.23.

Conclusion

In summary, AZZ Inc. (AZZ) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.