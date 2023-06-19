AxoGen Inc. (AXGN) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AXGN is 0.64. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for AXGN is $17.40, which is $8.21 above the current price. The public float for AXGN is 39.38M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.09% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AXGN on June 19, 2023 was 188.38K shares.

AxoGen Inc. (NASDAQ: AXGN)’s stock price has gone decline by -4.17 in comparison to its previous close of 9.59, however, the company has experienced a -1.18% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AXGN’s Market Performance

AxoGen Inc. (AXGN) has seen a -1.18% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -0.33% decline in the past month and a 11.80% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.15% for AXGN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.96% for AXGN’s stock, with a simple moving average of -8.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AXGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AXGN stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for AXGN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AXGN in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $15 based on the research report published on November 11th of the previous year 2022.

AXGN Trading at -1.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AXGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.38%, as shares sank -0.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AXGN fell by -1.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.10. In addition, AxoGen Inc. saw -7.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AXGN starting from Freitag Gregory Gene, who sale 41,980 shares at the price of $8.71 back on Jun 01. After this action, Freitag Gregory Gene now owns 290,135 shares of AxoGen Inc., valued at $365,780 using the latest closing price.

Freitag Gregory Gene, the Director of AxoGen Inc., sale 7,468 shares at $9.23 during a trade that took place back on May 23, which means that Freitag Gregory Gene is holding 332,115 shares at $68,899 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AXGN

Equity return is now at value -24.40, with -12.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, AxoGen Inc. (AXGN) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.