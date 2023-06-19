AVITA Medical Inc. (RCEL) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 1.45.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for AVITA Medical Inc. (RCEL) is $19.61, which is $3.88 above the current market price. The public float for RCEL is 24.78M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.01% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of RCEL on June 19, 2023 was 205.70K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

RCEL) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of AVITA Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: RCEL) has jumped by 1.29 compared to previous close of 17.00. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.58% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

RCEL’s Market Performance

AVITA Medical Inc. (RCEL) has experienced a 0.58% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 41.26% rise in the past month, and a 28.70% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.21% for RCEL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 27.43% for RCEL’s stock, with a 79.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RCEL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RCEL stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for RCEL by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for RCEL in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $27 based on the research report published on March 02nd of the previous year 2021.

RCEL Trading at 20.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RCEL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.97%, as shares surge +45.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RCEL rose by +0.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +171.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.78. In addition, AVITA Medical Inc. saw 160.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RCEL starting from PERRY MICHAEL S, who sale 150,000 shares at the price of $7.18 back on Nov 21. After this action, PERRY MICHAEL S now owns 229,543 shares of AVITA Medical Inc., valued at $1,077,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RCEL

Equity return is now at value -30.80, with -26.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, AVITA Medical Inc. (RCEL) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.