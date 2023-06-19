AtriCure Inc. (ATRC) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

while the 36-month beta value is 1.36.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for AtriCure Inc. (ATRC) is $58.17, which is $11.69 above the current market price. The public float for ATRC is 45.20M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.88% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ATRC on June 19, 2023 was 293.93K shares.

ATRC) stock’s latest price update

AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRC) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.06 in relation to its previous close of 49.12. However, the company has experienced a 2.04% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ATRC’s Market Performance

ATRC’s stock has risen by 2.04% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -1.05% and a quarterly rise of 22.73%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.77% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.31% for AtriCure Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.00% for ATRC stock, with a simple moving average of 12.32% for the last 200 days.

ATRC Trading at 5.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATRC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.77%, as shares sank -1.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATRC rose by +2.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.59. In addition, AtriCure Inc. saw 8.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATRC starting from Prange Karen, who sale 713 shares at the price of $47.89 back on Jun 08. After this action, Prange Karen now owns 16,140 shares of AtriCure Inc., valued at $34,146 using the latest closing price.

Dahlquist Karl S., the Chief Legal Officer of AtriCure Inc., sale 1,422 shares at $47.03 during a trade that took place back on Jun 06, which means that Dahlquist Karl S. is holding 34,897 shares at $66,877 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATRC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-12.92 for the present operating margin

+74.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for AtriCure Inc. stands at -14.06. The total capital return value is set at -7.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.58. Equity return is now at value -8.30, with -6.50 for asset returns.

Based on AtriCure Inc. (ATRC), the company’s capital structure generated 15.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.49. Total debt to assets is 12.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 15.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.73 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.69.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, AtriCure Inc. (ATRC) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.