Assessing the Risk and Potential of ON24 Inc.’s (ONTF) Stock

In the past week, ONTF stock has gone up by 5.30%, with a monthly gain of 26.52% and a quarterly surge of 27.66%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.20%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.28% for ON24 Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.40% for ONTF’s stock, with a 15.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ON24 Inc. (NYSE: ONTF) Right Now?

The public float for ONTF is 43.79M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.27% of that float. On June 19, 2023, ONTF’s average trading volume was 389.61K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

ONTF) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of ON24 Inc. (NYSE: ONTF) has jumped by 0.23 compared to previous close of 8.53. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.30% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 08/11/21 that On24 Stock Is Getting Crushed. It’s the Opposite of a Reopening Play.

ONTF Trading at 13.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ONTF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.20%, as shares surge +7.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ONTF rose by +5.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.90. In addition, ON24 Inc. saw 14.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ONTF starting from Sharan Sharat, who sale 18,334 shares at the price of $8.47 back on Jun 15. After this action, Sharan Sharat now owns 2,543,242 shares of ON24 Inc., valued at $155,223 using the latest closing price.

Sharan Sharat, the President and Chief Executive of ON24 Inc., sale 18,334 shares at $8.51 during a trade that took place back on Jun 14, which means that Sharan Sharat is holding 2,543,242 shares at $156,017 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ONTF

Equity return is now at value -19.50, with -14.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of ON24 Inc. (ONTF) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.