Assessing the Risk and Potential of Lakeland Financial Corporation’s (LKFN) Stock

The stock of Lakeland Financial Corporation (LKFN) has seen a -1.53% decrease in the past week, with a 14.43% gain in the past month, and a -17.84% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.17% for LKFN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.24% for LKFN stock, with a simple moving average of -20.79% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: LKFN) Right Now?

Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: LKFN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for LKFN is at 0.72. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for LKFN is 24.51M, and currently, shorts hold a 8.10% of that float. The average trading volume for LKFN on June 19, 2023 was 165.32K shares.

LKFN) stock’s latest price update

Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: LKFN)’s stock price has decreased by -1.62 compared to its previous closing price of 54.88. However, the company has seen a -1.53% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of LKFN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LKFN stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for LKFN by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for LKFN in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $78 based on the research report published on February 21st of the current year 2023.

LKFN Trading at 3.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LKFN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.68%, as shares surge +12.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LKFN fell by -1.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $52.61. In addition, Lakeland Financial Corporation saw -26.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LKFN starting from WELCH M SCOTT, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $45.90 back on May 09. After this action, WELCH M SCOTT now owns 178,756 shares of Lakeland Financial Corporation, valued at $459,009 using the latest closing price.

PICHON EMILY E, the Director of Lakeland Financial Corporation, purchase 1,025 shares at $47.80 during a trade that took place back on May 08, which means that PICHON EMILY E is holding 16,238 shares at $48,995 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LKFN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+44.44 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Lakeland Financial Corporation stands at +36.91. The total capital return value is set at 15.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.30. Equity return is now at value 18.60, with 1.60 for asset returns.

Based on Lakeland Financial Corporation (LKFN), the company’s capital structure generated 53.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.70. Total debt to assets is 4.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.03.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Lakeland Financial Corporation (LKFN) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.