Assessing the Risk and Potential of Cadiz Inc.’s (CDZI) Stock

The stock of Cadiz Inc. (CDZI) has gone down by -7.53% for the week, with a -3.15% drop in the past month and a 8.31% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 7.87% for CDZI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.05% for CDZI’s stock, with a 25.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ: CDZI) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for CDZI is also noteworthy at 0.63. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CDZI is $15.00, The public float for CDZI is 33.22M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.92% of that float. The average trading volume of CDZI on June 19, 2023 was 345.95K shares.

CDZI) stock’s latest price update

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ: CDZI) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.93 in relation to its previous close of 4.43. However, the company has experienced a -7.53% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CDZI Trading at -4.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDZI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.44%, as shares sank -9.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDZI fell by -7.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.81. In addition, Cadiz Inc. saw 72.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CDZI starting from Kennedy Susan P, who purchase 1,970 shares at the price of $5.06 back on May 26. After this action, Kennedy Susan P now owns 68,432 shares of Cadiz Inc., valued at $9,968 using the latest closing price.

Heerema International Group Se, the 10% Owner of Cadiz Inc., purchase 3,675,000 shares at $3.84 during a trade that took place back on Feb 02, which means that Heerema International Group Se is holding 20,513,965 shares at $14,112,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CDZI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1103.40 for the present operating margin

-82.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cadiz Inc. stands at -1651.70. Equity return is now at value -83.40, with -30.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.21.

Conclusion

In summary, Cadiz Inc. (CDZI) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.