Aspen Technology Inc. (AZPN) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Aspen Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: AZPN)’s stock price has increased by 0.31 compared to its previous closing price of 166.81. However, the company has seen a 2.22% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/11/21 that Marathon Digital, Occidental, Southwest: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Aspen Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: AZPN) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.93. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Aspen Technology Inc. (AZPN) by analysts is $214.83, which is $49.67 above the current market price. The public float for AZPN is 28.44M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.67% of that float. On June 19, 2023, the average trading volume of AZPN was 232.39K shares.

AZPN’s Market Performance

The stock of Aspen Technology Inc. (AZPN) has seen a 2.22% increase in the past week, with a -0.77% drop in the past month, and a -16.12% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.10% for AZPN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.86% for AZPN’s stock, with a -21.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AZPN Trading at -10.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AZPN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.03%, as shares sank -1.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AZPN rose by +2.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $165.82. In addition, Aspen Technology Inc. saw -18.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AZPN starting from Whelan, Jr. Robert M., who sale 3,114 shares at the price of $164.56 back on Jun 12. After this action, Whelan, Jr. Robert M. now owns 5,840 shares of Aspen Technology Inc., valued at $512,440 using the latest closing price.

Chawla Manish, the Chief Revenue Officer of Aspen Technology Inc., sale 1,293 shares at $214.64 during a trade that took place back on Feb 28, which means that Chawla Manish is holding 13,859 shares at $277,530 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AZPN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.27 for the present operating margin

+65.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aspen Technology Inc. stands at -4.13. Equity return is now at value -0.60, with -0.50 for asset returns.

Based on Aspen Technology Inc. (AZPN), the company’s capital structure generated 3.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.08. Total debt to assets is 2.73, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.78.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.68.

Conclusion

To sum up, Aspen Technology Inc. (AZPN) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.