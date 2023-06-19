Arteris Inc. (AIP) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Arteris Inc. (NASDAQ: AIP) has dropped by -7.38 compared to previous close of 7.45. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -7.01% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Arteris Inc. (NASDAQ: AIP) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for AIP is $13.40, which is $6.5 above the current price. The public float for AIP is 18.30M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.86% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AIP on June 19, 2023 was 191.85K shares.

AIP’s Market Performance

AIP’s stock has seen a -7.01% decrease for the week, with a 39.11% rise in the past month and a 55.06% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.96% for Arteris Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.43% for AIP’s stock, with a 28.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AIP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AIP stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for AIP by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AIP in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $23 based on the research report published on March 04th of the previous year 2022.

AIP Trading at 33.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AIP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.78%, as shares surge +28.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +55.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AIP fell by -7.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.81. In addition, Arteris Inc. saw 60.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AIP starting from JANAC K CHARLES, who sale 13,764 shares at the price of $7.04 back on Jun 12. After this action, JANAC K CHARLES now owns 243,188 shares of Arteris Inc., valued at $96,958 using the latest closing price.

Alpern Paul L, the VP and General Counsel of Arteris Inc., sale 42,051 shares at $7.33 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09, which means that Alpern Paul L is holding 46,902 shares at $308,419 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AIP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-57.28 for the present operating margin

+88.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Arteris Inc. stands at -54.36. The total capital return value is set at -58.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch -58.26. Equity return is now at value -76.10, with -25.60 for asset returns.

Based on Arteris Inc. (AIP), the company’s capital structure generated 9.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.80. Total debt to assets is 3.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.51 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.86.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Arteris Inc. (AIP) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.