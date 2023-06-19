Armstrong World Industries Inc. (AWI) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Armstrong World Industries Inc. (NYSE: AWI) is above average at 15.94x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.13.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Armstrong World Industries Inc. (AWI) is $83.50, which is $13.18 above the current market price. The public float for AWI is 45.02M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.66% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AWI on June 19, 2023 was 468.69K shares.

AWI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Armstrong World Industries Inc. (NYSE: AWI) has dropped by -0.76 compared to previous close of 70.86. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.66% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AWI’s Market Performance

AWI’s stock has risen by 5.66% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 9.36% and a quarterly rise of 3.38%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.43% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.29% for Armstrong World Industries Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.81% for AWI’s stock, with a -5.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AWI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AWI stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for AWI by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for AWI in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $77 based on the research report published on March 21st of the current year 2023.

AWI Trading at 4.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AWI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.43%, as shares surge +6.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AWI rose by +5.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $66.04. In addition, Armstrong World Industries Inc. saw 2.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AWI starting from Hershey Mark A, who sale 6,835 shares at the price of $80.14 back on Feb 01. After this action, Hershey Mark A now owns 38,218 shares of Armstrong World Industries Inc., valued at $547,757 using the latest closing price.

Grizzle Victor, the CEO of Armstrong World Industries Inc., sale 25,689 shares at $68.83 during a trade that took place back on Dec 27, which means that Grizzle Victor is holding 332,435 shares at $1,768,151 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AWI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.20 for the present operating margin

+36.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Armstrong World Industries Inc. stands at +15.94. The total capital return value is set at 17.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.57. Equity return is now at value 38.70, with 12.00 for asset returns.

Based on Armstrong World Industries Inc. (AWI), the company’s capital structure generated 128.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.22. Total debt to assets is 40.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 126.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.95.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Armstrong World Industries Inc. (AWI) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.