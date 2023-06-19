Arko Corp. (ARKO) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ: ARKO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.31. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Arko Corp. (ARKO) is $10.35, which is $2.48 above the current market price. The public float for ARKO is 72.27M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.32% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ARKO on June 19, 2023 was 225.22K shares.

ARKO) stock’s latest price update

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ: ARKO)’s stock price has decreased by -0.88 compared to its previous closing price of 8.00. However, the company has seen a -0.63% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/06/23 that BP’s Fuel Station Deal Meets Inconvenient Bid

ARKO’s Market Performance

Arko Corp. (ARKO) has experienced a -0.63% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 9.53% rise in the past month, and a -7.47% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.93% for ARKO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.57% for ARKO stock, with a simple moving average of -8.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARKO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARKO stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for ARKO by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for ARKO in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $7.75 based on the research report published on May 25th of the previous year 2022.

ARKO Trading at -0.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARKO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.41%, as shares surge +6.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARKO fell by -0.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.68. In addition, Arko Corp. saw -8.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ARKO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.97 for the present operating margin

+3.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Arko Corp. stands at +0.78. The total capital return value is set at 7.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.93. Equity return is now at value 22.80, with 1.90 for asset returns.

Based on Arko Corp. (ARKO), the company’s capital structure generated 593.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 85.57. Total debt to assets is 69.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 777.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 82.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.73. The receivables turnover for the company is 78.74 and the total asset turnover is 2.95. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.67.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Arko Corp. (ARKO) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.