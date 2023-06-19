Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. (ARGO) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: ARGO) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.10 in relation to its previous close of 29.49. However, the company has experienced a 0.17% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/26/22 that Ford Posts Loss as It Takes $2.7 Billion Charge on Argo Driverless-Venture

Is It Worth Investing in Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: ARGO) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ARGO is 1.00. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. (ARGO) is $30.00, which is $0.48 above the current market price. The public float for ARGO is 33.13M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.15% of that float. On June 19, 2023, ARGO’s average trading volume was 556.08K shares.

ARGO’s Market Performance

ARGO stock saw an increase of 0.17% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 0.92% and a quarterly increase of 2.15%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.24%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 0.27% for Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. (ARGO). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.54% for ARGO stock, with a simple moving average of 10.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARGO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARGO stocks, with Compass Point repeating the rating for ARGO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ARGO in the upcoming period, according to Compass Point is $30 based on the research report published on March 13th of the current year 2023.

ARGO Trading at 0.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARGO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.24%, as shares surge +0.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARGO rose by +0.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +47.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.37. In addition, Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. saw 14.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ARGO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.52 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. stands at -9.68. The total capital return value is set at -15.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.60. Equity return is now at value -18.60, with -2.30 for asset returns.

Based on Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. (ARGO), the company’s capital structure generated 42.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.71. Total debt to assets is 7.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 44.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.40.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. (ARGO) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.